3 men taken into custody after shooting in Kenwood

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. 

Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man saw three other men inside of his parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. 

He confronted the men and one offender fired shots. 

The victim was shot in the taken and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. 

The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. 

Charges are pending. 

First published on August 9, 2022 / 5:15 AM

