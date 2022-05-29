3 Loyola University students robbed at gunpoint in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three Loyola University students were robbed while walking in Rogers Park early Sunday morning.

Around 1:47 a.m., two men, 20 and 21, and a woman, 21, were walking on the sidewalk, in the 6500 block of North Glenwood, when three male offenders exited a parked white SUV, one of the three offenders displayed a firearm and demanded their property.

The offenders took the victim's property and one of the offenders then fired one shot in one of the victim's direction, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The robbery is one of four in the areas of Rogers Park and Peterson Park early Sunday morning.

Area detectives are investigating.