Waukegan man charged with DUI after striking squad car, injuring deputy investigating previous crash in Lake County

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – A Waukegan man was charged after striking a squad car and injuring a Lake County deputy who was investigating a previous crash that left two others critically injured overnight.

The first crash happened Wednesday around 10:35 p.m. when officers responded to the area of Route 41 and Route 60 for a traffic crash with injuries.

Initial reports say a silver 2022 Ford Explorer was traveling southbound on Route 41 at a high rate of speed. After crossing Route 60, for an unknown reason, the driver of the Ford veered into the traffic control devices at the intersection - causing extensive damage to the poles.

At some point during the crash, two people were ejected from the car, police said.

Both were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Police say alcohol is suspected to be involved in the crash.

The names of the subjects involved are not being released as the investigation is ongoing. LFPD said more information will be shared once charges are filed.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. The Lake County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary Deputy units also responded to the scene and assisted with traffic control.

During the investigation, another crash happened at one of the traffic control posts around 1:12 a.m. Thursday.

A red 2015 GMC SUV traveling southbound on Route 41 at Deerpath when it struck a Lake County Sheriff's Office Auxiliary Deputy's squad car with the deputy inside.

The deputy suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to Lake Forest Hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the red 2015 GMC, Aaron Buckley, 22, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. He was later charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, violating Scott's Law, unlawful possession of a firearm - FOID ineligible, and aggravated DUI with no insurance.

Buckley will be taken to the Lake County Jail on Thursday and will attend his first court appearance to have conditions set for his release.