3 hurt in South Side Chicago crash involving CTA bus

3 hurt in crash involving CTA bus in Stony Island Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a CTA bus struck a car on Chicago's South Side Sunday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 87th Street.

Police say the bus, driven by a 28-year-old man, was heading westbound when it struck a Chevy Malibu, driven by a 41-year-old man, heading northbound.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. The driver of the bus and a passenger, a 34-year-old woman, was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Citations are pending.