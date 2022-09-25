Watch CBS News
Local News

3 hospitalized in Altgeld Gardens shooting

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people are hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

The three men were walking down the street in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street around 1:30 p.m. when someone shot in their direction. 

A 24-year-old man was struck in the back. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. 

A 41-year-old man was shot in the forearm and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. 

The third victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the arm and was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition. 

No one is in custody as area detecitves investigate. 

First published on September 24, 2022 / 8:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.