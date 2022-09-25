3 hospitalized in Altgeld Gardens shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people are hospitalized after a shooting in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The three men were walking down the street in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street around 1:30 p.m. when someone shot in their direction.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the back. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the forearm and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

The third victim, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the arm and was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as area detecitves investigate.