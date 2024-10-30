3 dead,1 injured after house fire in Zion

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people are dead and one person is injured after a house fire in north suburban Zion overnight.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the 200 block of Enoch Avenue. Zion Fire Chief Justin Stried said strong winds initially made fighting the fire difficult, and crews spent four hours battling the flames.

Stried said crews were told several people were trapped inside the home.

One woman was rescued, and three people did not survive.

"We think everybody is accounted for, but once we get the fire out and all the spots are done, we'll do one more final run-through as long as it's safe. The building is very unstable right now," Stried said.

Two neighbors told CBS News Chicago they heard a loud boom before they saw flames.

"All you hear is a lot of boom and you don't really think much of it until you look outside, there's a fire. It started really fast. The wind is blowing really fast too so by the time you know it the house is on fire man," a neighbor said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall has been called in to help with the investigation.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.