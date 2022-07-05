3 dead, 7 wounded after shooting at block party in Gary

GARY, Ind. (CBS) – Three people are dead, and seven others are wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary Tuesday just after midnight.

Gary Police said officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m. for several people with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people unresponsive and seven others with gunshot wounds, police said.

Marquise Hall, 26, from Lafayette, Indiana, Ashanti Brown, 20, from Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Laurance Magnum, 25, from Merrillville, Indiana were all pronounced dead on the scene by the Lake County Coroners Office.

Some of the gunshot victims self-transported to area hospitals -- others were transported by ambulance, police said.

Due to the enormity of the scene, mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.