3 Chicago Police officers, 2 others hurt in major crash on Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three Chicago Police officers and two others were hurt in a monumental a crash in the Morgan Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The crash happened at 115th Street and Ashland Avenue, across from Marshfield Plaza and just off Interstate 57.

One vehicle was left on its side after the crash. This appeared to be a civilian vehicle.

Meanwhile, an unmarked Chicago Police squad car was seen up against a wrought-iron fence with its airbag deployed. The squad car narrowly missed hitting a light pole, and did hit the other vehicle before crashing against the fence.

The Fire Department said three people were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while two others were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. initial reports indicated that the three who went to Advocate Christ were Chicago Police officers, while the two who went to UChicago were civilians from the other vehicle.

The injured officers were reported to be in serious-to-critical condition.

The events leading up to the crash were not immediately learned, but witnesses said the officers may have been pursuing the vehicle that flipped onto its side.