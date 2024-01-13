Chicago police issue alert of 3 businesses burglarized in under an hour on North, Northwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after three businesses were burglarized within 30 minutes on the North and Northwest Sides.
The burglaries happened on Jan. 7 in the Logan Square, Uptown, and Edgewater neighborhoods between 5:30 and 6 a.m.
Chicago police say four men broke the front glass of each business with a hammer, entered the premises, and took cash registers containing money before fleeing in a yellow KIA sedan.
Incident times and locations:
- 2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 05:30 a.m.
- 1700 block of West Wilson Avenue 05:47 a.m.
- 5700 block of North Ravenswood Avenue at 05:53 a.m.
The offenders were described as four Black males wearing all black, red gloves, between 5-feet-5 and 6 feet tall weighing between 110 and 160 pounds. They were armed with a claw hammer with a wooden handle.
Police are advising the public to:
- Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.
- Do not attempt to reason with if coming into contact with offenders.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious individuals loitering in the area.
- Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 or Area 5 at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.
