Chicago police issue alert of 3 businesses burglarized in under an hour on North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issued an alert after three businesses were burglarized within 30 minutes on the North and Northwest Sides.

The burglaries happened on Jan. 7 in the Logan Square, Uptown, and Edgewater neighborhoods between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

Chicago police say four men broke the front glass of each business with a hammer, entered the premises, and took cash registers containing money before fleeing in a yellow KIA sedan.

Incident times and locations:

2600 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 05:30 a.m.

1700 block of West Wilson Avenue 05:47 a.m.

5700 block of North Ravenswood Avenue at 05:53 a.m.

The offenders were described as four Black males wearing all black, red gloves, between 5-feet-5 and 6 feet tall weighing between 110 and 160 pounds. They were armed with a claw hammer with a wooden handle.

Police are advising the public to:

Be aware of this crime and alert nearby businesses.

Do not attempt to reason with if coming into contact with offenders.

Pay special attention to any suspicious individuals loitering in the area.

Ensure that existing surveillance cameras are functional and recording.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 or Area 5 at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.