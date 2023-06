2's Got Your Ticket: 'October Storm'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Generational conflicts set in 1960's Bronzeville are center stage in a new production at the Raven Theatre.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole has a preview of the "October Storm."