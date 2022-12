2's Got Your Ticket: Dear Evan Hansen

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dangers of social media and teenage anxiety may not seem like holiday fare.

But in "Dear Evan Hansen," there is reason to celebrate.

The actor playing title character in the national tour is a Chicago native.

With 2's Got Your Ticket, here's entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole.

