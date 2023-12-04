Watch CBS News
Local News

27-year-old woman shot, wounded in Chicago

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Woman shot, wounded in Chicago
Woman shot, wounded in Chicago 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting that left a woman injured in the Englewood neighborhood.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports she was injured in the lower part of her body inside a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and reportedly in good condition.

It happened in the 6300 block of South Yale and the street is partially blocked off as CPD continues its investigation.

This is a developing story.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 5:44 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.