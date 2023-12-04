27-year-old woman shot, wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are on the scene of a shooting that left a woman injured in the Englewood neighborhood.

CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reports she was injured in the lower part of her body inside a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and reportedly in good condition.

It happened in the 6300 block of South Yale and the street is partially blocked off as CPD continues its investigation.

This is a developing story.