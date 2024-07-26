Watch CBS News
Local News

2024 Taste of Chicago food and music lineup released

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city announced this year's Taste of Chicago food and music lineup on Friday. 

The food festival will return to Grant Park's Buckingham Fountain from September 6 through September 8. 

Enjoy 40 food vendors, and a dozen food trucks, including Chicago's favorites like Lou Malnati's, Eli's Cheesecake and The Original Rainbow Cone. 

Festival headliners include hip-hop singer Cee-Lo Green, sibling trio Yahritza y Su Esencia and Australian alternative rockers Atlas Genius.   

The family-friendly event also includes a kid's area with inflatables and activities. 

Ahead of the main event, check out the neighborhood pop-ups in Marquette Park on July 27 and Pullman Park on August 17. 

The full list of vendors and performances can be found on the Taste of Chicago website.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.