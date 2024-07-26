2024 Taste of Chicago food and music lineup released

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city announced this year's Taste of Chicago food and music lineup on Friday.

The food festival will return to Grant Park's Buckingham Fountain from September 6 through September 8.

Enjoy 40 food vendors, and a dozen food trucks, including Chicago's favorites like Lou Malnati's, Eli's Cheesecake and The Original Rainbow Cone.

Festival headliners include hip-hop singer Cee-Lo Green, sibling trio Yahritza y Su Esencia and Australian alternative rockers Atlas Genius.

The family-friendly event also includes a kid's area with inflatables and activities.

Ahead of the main event, check out the neighborhood pop-ups in Marquette Park on July 27 and Pullman Park on August 17.

The full list of vendors and performances can be found on the Taste of Chicago website.