Crowds flock to downtown Chicago for Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday rush is on. Streets in downtown Chicago are packed with holiday festivities as crowds pack Michigan Avenue for the annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival and Parade.

The festival and parade are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Earlier on Saturday, families got the chance to pretend like they were in a winter wonderland along the Mag Mile, with a snow machine providing the festive atmosphere.

Others took photos with Santa Claus and got to sit in his sleigh.

Some along the parade route said they were excited for another year of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse flipping the switch to light up the Mag Mile.

"They just really have a good time seeing all the lights, and the Santa Claus, and the music, and just getting in the holiday spirit," said Amanda Mendiola, of Naperville, who brought her kids downtown for the parade.

The first weekend of the Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza also brought crowds out in droves at the corner of Washington and Dearborn, as people lined up to buy German food and crafts. The popular Christmas market is open daily through Christmas Eve, including on Thanksgiving Day.

The city lit up the official Christmas tree in Millennium Park on Friday night. The tree will be up through Jan. 8.

The Millennium Park ice skating rink and the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park also are open for the season. The rink at Millennium Park will be open through Feb. 2, and the skating ribbon at Maggie Daley Park will be open through March 9, weather permitting.

If you are headed downtown for the parade, Christkindlmarket, the Millennium Park tree, or any other holiday festivities, pack your patience, because streets are jam-packed and there are many street closures in place throughout the evening.