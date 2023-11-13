2024 Chicago Marathon application deadline fast approaching

Video is from a previous report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 2024 Chicago Marathon application deadline is approaching about as fast as Kelvin Kiptum's world-record pace at this year's race.

The deadline to apply for either a guaranteed or non-guaranteed entry is 2 p.m. (Chicago time) on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The 46th running of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

How to apply

Runners not eligible for a guaranteed entry can be entered into a drawing for a slot at the starting line next year. Applicants will be notified via email of their entry status on Thursday, Dec. 7. Runners who aren't selected can still enter by running for a charity or a designated tour group.

Runners can be guaranteed a spot by running a qualifying time based on their age. Athletes who have run five Chicago Marathons in the past 10 years are also eligible.

In addition, runners who completed the Shamrock Shuffle, Chicago 13.1, and Chicago Marathon this year can apply for guaranteed entry.

Chicago Marathon time standards

Age group Men Women Non-binary 16 – 29 3:05:00 3:35:00 3:35:00 30 – 39 3:10:00 3:40:00 3:40:00 40 – 49 3:20:00 3:50:00 3:50:00 50 – 59 3:35:00 4:20:00 4:20:00 60 – 69 4:00:00 5:00:00 5:00:00 70 – 79 4:30:00 5:55:00 5:55:00 80 and over 5:25:00 6:10:00 6:10:00