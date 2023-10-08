Watch CBS News
Results of 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of runners from all over the world gathered in downtown Chicago on Sunday for the 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon. 

Around 47,000 participants took on the 26.2-mile race either as a personal goal or as one of the 14,000 runners raising money for charity. 

The race began around 7:30 a.m. at Grant Park as runners got to view the various sights of the city while striving to cross the finish line. 

Below you'll find the winners of this year's race: 

Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland wins his second race back-to-back after finishing at 01:22:37. 

Women's Wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland - finishing at 01:38:44.

Men's race: Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya broke a world record previously held by Eliud Kipchoge with a time of 2:00:35. He also surpassed last year's winner Benson Kipruto who finished at 2:04:02. 

Women's race: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finished at 02:13:44 and surpassed 2022 winner Ruth Chepngetich who finished at 2:15:37.  

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, marathon organizers said it's the first time they had a full roster since 2019. One of the participants in the race will become the marathon's one-millionth runner.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 11:25 AM

