Results of 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of runners from all over the world gathered in downtown Chicago on Sunday for the 45th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

Around 47,000 participants took on the 26.2-mile race either as a personal goal or as one of the 14,000 runners raising money for charity.

The race began around 7:30 a.m. at Grant Park as runners got to view the various sights of the city while striving to cross the finish line.

Below you'll find the winners of this year's race:

Men's Wheelchair: Marcel Hug of Switzerland wins his second race back-to-back after finishing at 01:22:37.

Women's Wheelchair: Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland - finishing at 01:38:44.

TWO COURSE RECORDS: A Switzerland sweep in our wheelchair division with Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner, both setting new course records! pic.twitter.com/bJxXcixSaR — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 8, 2023

Men's race: Kelvin Kiptum of Kenya broke a world record previously held by Eliud Kipchoge with a time of 2:00:35. He also surpassed last year's winner Benson Kipruto who finished at 2:04:02.

WORLD RECORD: We have a new man in town. Kelvin Kiptum just broke Eliud Kipchoge's World Record with an unofficial time of 2:00:35! UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/XfeMEzPveZ — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 8, 2023

Women's race: Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finished at 02:13:44 and surpassed 2022 winner Ruth Chepngetich who finished at 2:15:37.

COURSE RECORD: In her U.S. marathon debut, Sifan Hassan takes the @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon course record in an unofficial time of 2:13:38! Amazing performance Sifan! pic.twitter.com/0h7nxb50dy — Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 8, 2023

As CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported, marathon organizers said it's the first time they had a full roster since 2019. One of the participants in the race will become the marathon's one-millionth runner.