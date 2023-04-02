2023 White Sox home opener start time changed for Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The start time for the White Sox 2023 home opener versus San Francisco has been moved up one hour to start at 2:10 p.m. due to forecast inclement weather, the team announced Sunday.
The game was originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Inclement weather is expected in the late afternoon and evening.
Parking lots will open three hours prior to the first pitch and gates will open to fans at 12:30 p.m. All tickets and parking remain valid for the new start time. Pregame festivities and introductions will begin at 1:30 p.m., according to a release from the team.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.