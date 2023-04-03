Watch CBS News

2023 White Sox Home Opener: New hotdog combos

Guaranteed Rate Field is now a cashless venue, so leave the cash at home. New to the ballpark are the fun new Vienna Beef hotdog combos, featuring a Chicago dog sauce. You can also grab a variety of loaded fries.
