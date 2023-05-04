Chicago man charged with first degree-murder in 2022 West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the shooting death of another man on the city's West Side last year

Tyrik Carter, 24, was arrested Wednesday, in the 5900 block of West Huron Street.

Police say Carter shot and killed a 20-year-old man on Sept. 18, in the 400 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Carter is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was available.