2 men arrested in 2022 Oak Lawn home invasion that left woman, 71, injured

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) – Two men are arrested in connection to a violent home invasion that left a 71-year-old woman injured in Oak Lawn last year.

Anthony Mitchell, 31, was located in Texas and arrested Monday by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force along with Texas State Troopers and Houston Police, according to Oak Lawn police.

He was taken into custody after crashing a car following a 40-minute chase through Houston. He is awaiting a hearing and is to be extradited back to Illinois.

Last month, The FBI also arrested Gregory Smith, 31, at an apartment in Chicago. He was charged with the invasion along with 23 other felonies.

A 15-year-old juvenile was also arrested within weeks of the crime, according to Oak Lawn police.

Oak Lawn police said, on March 22, a woman in an orange jacket rang the doorbell of the victim at her home, on 105th Place near Kenton Avenue, pretending to sell candy around 6 p.m. The woman was alone in her home at the time.

Soon afterward, a man wearing a white T-shirt over a blue hoodie forced his way into the home at gunpoint – knocking the victim to the ground.

That suspect held the victim down at gunpoint while another man came in and ransacked the house – taking money and the keys to the home.

The suspects fled and met with a fourth person driving a white Kia Optima as a getaway car.

The victim suffered minor injuries in the invasion.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at 708-907-4051 or TEXT information to 708-613-8477.