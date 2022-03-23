Woman attacked, robbed in Oak Lawn home by offenders pretending to sell candy

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was attacked in her own home in southwest suburban Oak Lawn Tuesday night.

One of the attackers rang her door bell at her home, on 105th Street near Kenton Avenue, pretending to sell candy around 6 p.m.

Home Invasion 4600 block of 105th Pl occurred the evening of March 22nd. If you can help identify the individuals pictured please contact the OLPD Detective Division at 708-907-4051 pic.twitter.com/pEkwp6K9Hx — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) March 23, 2022

The incident was captured on what appears to be home surveillance nearby.

The woman, who police described as elderly, answered her door and a female offender pretended to sell her candy. Then a man with a gun jumped out and forced his way inside, knocking the woman to the ground.

The woman was held at gunpoint while another man took her items.

The attackers fled in a white Kia Optima, driven by a fourth person.

The woman's injuries were minor. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department.