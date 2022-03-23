Watch CBS News

Woman attacked, robbed in Oak Lawn home by offenders pretending to sell candy

By Marissa Parra

/ CBS Chicago

Woman attacked, robbed in Oak Lawn home by offenders pretending to sell candy 01:40

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman was attacked in her own home in southwest suburban Oak Lawn Tuesday night. 

One of the attackers rang her door bell at her home, on 105th Street near Kenton Avenue, pretending to sell candy around 6 p.m.

The incident was captured on what appears to be home surveillance nearby. 

image.png

The woman, who police described as elderly, answered her door and a female offender pretended to sell her candy. Then a man with a gun jumped out and forced his way inside, knocking the woman to the ground.

The woman was held at gunpoint while another man took her items. 

The attackers fled in a white Kia Optima, driven by a fourth person. 

The woman's injuries were minor. No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Department. 

Marissa Parra
marissaparra-new.jpg

Marissa Parra is a general assignment reporter for CBS2 Chicago. While her specialties include shedding light on injustice, she has a soft spot for stories that remind us of the good in humanity.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 5:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.