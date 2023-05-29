2-year-old injured after 'handgun discharged' inside Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 2-year-old boy was shot in the hand inside a home in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Sunday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m., police said the boy was playing in a bedroom of the house, in the 7900 block of South Hermitage Avenue, when a "handgun was discharged."

The boy was taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right hand. He is in fair condition.

Police have not confirmed details on how the gun was discharged.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second 2-year-old injured by a gunshot inside a home over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, another 2-year-old was injured after she accidentally shot herself in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the girl found a handgun and accidentally discharged the weapon, striking herself in the hand.