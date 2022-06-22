2-year-old boy found walking alone in South Austin

2-year-old boy found wandering alone in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 2-year-old boy was found wandering alone in the South Austin neighborhood.

Police said the boy, only wearing a diaper, was found walking in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

A security guard at a nearby gas station spotted the boy, looked for his parents and called police.

Police confirmed the child's parents were located.

Police said the child does not appear to have any injuries.