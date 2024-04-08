2 women shot while crossing street on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two young women were shot and wounded Monday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood.

At 8:40 p.m., the victims – ages 19 and 20 – were crossing in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when a man fired shots, police said.

The younger woman was shot in the right arm, the older woman in the left arm. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody late Monday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.