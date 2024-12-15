2 women killed, 2 other people injured in Chicago Northwest Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women were killed and two other people were hurt early Sunday morning following a crash on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened around 12:16 a.m. in the 8700 block of West Irving Park Road.

Chicago police said a red sedan was traveling westbound on Irving Park Road when it hit a black SUV that was originally traveling Eastbound. Preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV may have attempted to turn across the red sedan's lane of travel.

The red sedan driver, a 29-year-old man, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in fair condition with unknown injuries.

Three women occupied the SUV. A 30-year-old woman suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Lutheran General, where she died. The second woman, 56, also suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Resurrection Hospital, where she died. The third woman, 23, was taken to Lutheran General in fair condition with unknown injuries.

A third vehicle, a gray sedan, was involved, which may have also been struck by the SUV. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was not hurt and refused treatment.

No citations are pending.

Area 5 detectives are investigating.