2 women critically hurt in Chicago West Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women were shot and critically hurt while on a sidewalk in the Austin neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue.

Chicago police said the victims, both 22 years of age, were standing on the sidewalk when a white sedan approached, and an unknown offender fired shots in their direction.

One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and right shoulder and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The other victim was shot in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.