2 Waukegan men arrested in armed robbery at suburban Chicago convenience store

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Beach Park last month.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrests of Bryan Campos, 26, and Caden Hernandez, 21, both of Waukegan.

On April 20, just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to the store in the 37700 block of North Green Bay Road for an armed robbery. Officers spoke with the clerk, who was not hurt.

Investigation into the robbery showed the suspect, later identified as Campos, was wearing a face covering, yellow coat, tan pants, and gloves when he entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. He then left the store after taking cash from the clerk's register, the office said.

A Lake County Sheriff's K9 Team responded and tracked the robber's scent. However, the scent ended at the dead end of a roadway, indicating the offender likely fled the scene in a vehicle, according to the office. Sheriff's evidence technicians recovered evidence and sent it to the crime lab for analysis.

Sheriff's detectives developed several leads indicating Campos was responsible for committing the armed robbery. On April 21, detectives gathered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for Campo's residence. During the search, detectives found the hat, jacket, pants, and face covering worn by Campos during the robbery.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Campos for aggravated robbery, and he was placed into custody on Sunday. He was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested, the office said.

Sheriff's detectives also determined Hernandez was the getaway driver for Campos and was arrested by detectives on April 21. The Lake County State's Attorney approved the charge of aiding a fugitive for Hernandez.

Hernandez was given pre-trial release following a hearing and is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday.

At a detention hearing on Tuesday, the Lake County State's Attorney's Office upgraded charges to armed robbery against Campos, and he was ordered to be detained in the Lake County Jail pending further court proceedings.

Campos is due back in court on June 4.