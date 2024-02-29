2-truck crash leads to gas leak, I-55 traffic in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rush hour traffic was made worse on Interstate 55 near County Line Road in the southwest suburbs Thursday evening when two trucks crashed, leading one to have a natural gas leak.
Illinois State Police said no gas made it onto the roadway. No injuries were reported.
All lanes of southbound I-55 were briefly diverted onto County Line Road, but he left lane has since been reopened to traffic.
