2-truck crash leads to gas leak, I-55 traffic in Chicago suburbs

Rush hour crash in I-55 in Chicago suburbs reduces traffic to one lane

Rush hour crash in I-55 in Chicago suburbs reduces traffic to one lane

Rush hour crash in I-55 in Chicago suburbs reduces traffic to one lane

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rush hour traffic was made worse on Interstate 55 near County Line Road in the southwest suburbs Thursday evening when two trucks crashed, leading one to have a natural gas leak.

Illinois State Police said no gas made it onto the roadway. No injuries were reported.

All lanes of southbound I-55 were briefly diverted onto County Line Road, but he left lane has since been reopened to traffic.