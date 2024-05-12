2 teens shot while on porch of suburban Chicago residence, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Two teens were shot while on the porch of a residence in Joliet Saturday night.

Joliet police said around 9:12 p.m., officers responded to the residence in the 200 block of Henderson Avenue for a report of two people who were shot.

A boy and a girl, both 16, were found with gunshot wounds.

The girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and legs. The boy suffered a single gunshot wound to the arm. Officers immediately provided medical assistance to both shooting victims until paramedics arrived.

Preliminary investigations indicated that both victims were shot while on the front porch of the residence. It is believed that the gunfire came from a silver Chevrolet Silverado that was heading southbound on Henderson Avenue. The vehicle left the area after the shooting.

Police said officers and detectives performed an extensive canvas of the area, and no other victims were found.

Numerous spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Officers found that two other homes were also struck by the gunfire.

The girl was taken to Silver Cross Hospital by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition. She was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The Joliet Fire Department took the boy to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

Anyone with video footage or information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Anonymous tipsters can contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.