2 teens placed on electronic monitoring accused of burglarizing vape store in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Two teenage boys were charged accused of burglarizing a vape shop early Sunday morning in Naperville.

The DuPage County State's Attorney announced on Monday the boys, 14 and 15, appeared before a judge charged with one count of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

Around 1:07 a.m., Naperville police officers responded to a burglary alarm at Drippy's Smoke Shop at 1552 N. Aurora Road. Arriving officers found the shop's front glass window shattered.

It is alleged that the teens went to the business together, threw a rock through the front glass window, and entered the store. It is further alleged the two took an unknown amount of vape products from the business before leaving the scene. Both were found 40 minutes later walking near the store.

When the officers attempted to make contact, they both fled on foot but were arrested following a brief foot pursuit.

The teens were placed on home detention with electronic monitoring until their next court date, scheduled for Jan. 27.