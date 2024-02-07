2 teenage boys shot in two separate Chicago shootings minutes apart
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teen boys were shot overnight in Chicago in two separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday night.
A 15-year-old boy was shot while getting off a CTA bus near 115th Street and Wentworth in the Roseland neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. the shooter was wearing all black and a ski mask.
The teen was hit in the back.
Shell casings were found on the sidewalk.
Then around 10:30 p.m. in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when a black sedan approached and shots were fired.
The teen was hit in the leg.
Both teens are expected to recover from their physical injuries.
Police are searching for the shooters.
