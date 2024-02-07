Watch CBS News
2 teenage boys shot in two separate Chicago shootings minutes apart

By Mugo Odigwe

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teen boys were shot overnight in Chicago in two separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday night. 

A 15-year-old boy was shot while getting off a CTA bus near 115th Street and Wentworth in the Roseland neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. the shooter was wearing all black and a ski mask. 

The teen was hit in the back. 

Shell casings were found on the sidewalk. 

Then around 10:30 p.m. in the Garfield Park neighborhood, police said a 17-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when a black sedan approached and shots were fired. 

The teen was hit in the leg. 

Both teens are expected to recover from their physical injuries. 

Police are searching for the shooters. 

First published on February 7, 2024 / 6:13 AM CST

