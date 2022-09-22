2 teen boys in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 16-year-old boys were hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in West Garfield Park on Wednesday evening.

The victims were standing outside in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 5:20 p.m. when an unknown vehicle drove by and an occupant from inside the vehicle fired shots, striking the boys, according to Chicago police.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He self-transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The second teen sustained a gunshot wound to the head and self-transported to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.