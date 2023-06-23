Man, 13-year-old shot near UIC campus, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt following a shooting near the UIC Campus on the city's Near West Side Thursday evening.
The shooting happened around 11:28 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street.
Police say a 13-year-old boy to them he heard shots and felt pain, and saw a black SUV flee the scene. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.
A second victim, an 18-year-old man, self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a graze wound to the head. He was treated and released.
No arrests were made.
