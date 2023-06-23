Watch CBS News
Man, 13-year-old shot near UIC campus, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt following a shooting near the UIC Campus on the city's Near West Side Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 11:28 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street.

Police say a 13-year-old boy to them he heard shots and felt pain, and saw a black SUV flee the scene. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man, self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a graze wound to the head. He was treated and released.

No arrests were made. 

