Chicago shooting: 2 shot in Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Tuesday night.
The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 500 block of East 72nd Street a little after 8 p.m. when three male suspects exited a dark-colored sedan and fired shots, police said.
A 37-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center inf air condition with gunshot wounds to the right arm and leg.
A 28-year-old man was also taken to U of C in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
No one is in custody. Area 2 detectives are investigating the incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.