2 shot, 1 seriously wounded while stopped at intersection in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people are wounded after being shot at an intersection in Humboldt Park Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of North Homan Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Police said the victims, a woman, 19, and a man, 35, were inside a car stopped at the intersection southbound on Homan when a dark-colored SUV stopped near them. Three unidentified suspects exited the vehicle and fired shots in their direction.

The victims self-transported to Mt. Sinai hospital. The woman was struck four times in her hip and is in serious condition. The man was shot twice in his left arm and is in unknown condition.

No offenders are in custody

Area Four Detectives are investigating.