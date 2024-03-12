2 shot and killed on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing community.

The victims – men ages 22 and 30 – were headed north on State Street just north of 69th Street in a blue sedan, when a silver car with two people inside pulled up.

One of the people in the silver car shot both men.

The 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and head, while the 22-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and head. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The gunmen fled north on State Street in the silver car.

Late Thursday, no one was in custody, and Wentworth Area detectives were investigating.