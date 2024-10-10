2 people sought in Chicago Northwest Side burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two men who burglarized multiple businesses on the city's Northwest Side last month.

The thefts happened between Sept. 9 and 11 in the early morning hours in Belmont Cragin and Irving Park.

In each of the incidents, the suspects entered targeted businesses and took tools, registers, and a safe. The offenders also attempted to open an ATM at one of the businesses.

Incident Time and Location:

5100 Block of West Diversey Ave on Sept. 9 at 4:50 a.m.

3400 Block of North Pulaski Rd on Sept. 11 at 4:42 a.m.

3400 Block of North Pulaski Rd on Sept. 11 at 5:52 a.m.

The suspects are described as Hispanic and were wearing black ski masks and dark clothing. They were last seen in a dark-colored SUV.

Chicago Police Department

Chicago police are advising the public:

Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.

Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functional.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people/vehicles loitering in the area.

Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.