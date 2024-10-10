2 people sought in Chicago Northwest Side burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two men who burglarized multiple businesses on the city's Northwest Side last month.
The thefts happened between Sept. 9 and 11 in the early morning hours in Belmont Cragin and Irving Park.
In each of the incidents, the suspects entered targeted businesses and took tools, registers, and a safe. The offenders also attempted to open an ATM at one of the businesses.
Incident Time and Location:
- 5100 Block of West Diversey Ave on Sept. 9 at 4:50 a.m.
- 3400 Block of North Pulaski Rd on Sept. 11 at 4:42 a.m.
- 3400 Block of North Pulaski Rd on Sept. 11 at 5:52 a.m.
The suspects are described as Hispanic and were wearing black ski masks and dark clothing. They were last seen in a dark-colored SUV.
Chicago police are advising the public:
- Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.
- Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functional.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious people/vehicles loitering in the area.
- Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offenders, including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.