2 people robbed, struck in head by armed group on Chicago's West Side

2 people robbed at gunpoint, struck in head in Fulton Market

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were hurt during an armed robbery Monday morning in the Fulton Market neighborhood.

The victims were walking just before 3 a.m., in the 900 block of West Lake Street, when a red truck pulled up and five armed males exited and demanded their property, police said.

The victims were struck in the head and the offenders forced away their belongings. The group fled the scene heading southbound in an unknown direction.

The victims refused medical attention, according to police.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.