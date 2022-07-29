Watch CBS News
2 people in custody after shots fired at and by Chicago police on Northwest Side

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people were taken into custody after shots were fired at and by Chicago police on the Northwest Side overnight. 

According to police, officers approached a traffic accident in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue around 3 a.m. when a man fired shots from inside a vehicle. 

Police said an officer shot back, but did not hit anyone. 

Police said two offenders ran away, but were place into custody shortly after. According to CBS 2's Asal Razaei, on the suspects was taken by police from a rooftop of a shopping center.  

This incident is under investigation. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

