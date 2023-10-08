Mass Transit detectives seek to identify 2 men who robbed passenger on CTA Green Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mass Transit detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who robbed a passenger on the CTA Green Line train this month.

Detectives said on Oct. 2 around 1:21 a.m., the men approached the passenger, implied they had a weapon, and demanded their property.

After the victim complied, the offenders fled from the train.

The first offender was described as an African American man between 18 and 30 years of age, 5-feet-7 to 5-feet-9 inches tall, 140-150 pounds with long brown-colored twisties and last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, ripped blue jeans, and black shoes.

Mass Transit Detectives

The second offender was also described as an African American man between 18 and 30 years of age, 5-feet-10 to 6 feet tall, 200-230 pounds, and last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4443