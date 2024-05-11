Watch CBS News
2 men sought in deadly Chicago South Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying two men in connection to a fatal shooting in Chatham last month.

The shooting happened on April 30 in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue around midnight.

Officers responded to a person shot and found a man between 18 and 25 years of age with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the rear stairway of a residential complex.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police released images and video of the suspects.

Both suspects were described as African American men, one wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants with white string, light-colored gym shoes, and long braided hair. The second suspect had a heavy build and was last seen wearing a multi-color hooded jacket or sweatshirt.

HOMICIDE | 7900 Block of South Rhodes Avenue | 4/30/2024 | RD# JH244126 by Chicago Police on YouTube

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-827. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

