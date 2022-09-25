Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men shot while leaving store in Chatham

/ CBS Chicago

Two men shot while stepping out of store near 79th and Cottage Grove
Two men shot while stepping out of store near 79th and Cottage Grove 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a gunman, who shot two men as they left a store in Chatham Saturday evening.

Police said around 6:05 p.m., the victims, 47 and 32, were coming out of a store, in the 700 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire.

Both men were hit in their legs and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. 

First published on September 25, 2022 / 8:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.