2 men shot while leaving store in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a gunman, who shot two men as they left a store in Chatham Saturday evening.
Police said around 6:05 p.m., the victims, 47 and 32, were coming out of a store, in the 700 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire.
Both men were hit in their legs and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody.
