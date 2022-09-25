2 men shot while leaving store in Chatham

Two men shot while stepping out of store near 79th and Cottage Grove

Two men shot while stepping out of store near 79th and Cottage Grove

Two men shot while stepping out of store near 79th and Cottage Grove

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a gunman, who shot two men as they left a store in Chatham Saturday evening.

Police said around 6:05 p.m., the victims, 47 and 32, were coming out of a store, in the 700 block of East 79th Street, when someone in a dark-colored car drove by and opened fire.

Both men were hit in their legs and self-transported to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.