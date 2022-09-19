Watch CBS News
2 men shot, one critically, in Lawndale neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday evening.

The two victims were standing in the 1200 block of South Keeler Avenue when they were shot by an unknown offender around 5:15 p.m., according to Chicago police.

A 23-year-old man sustained a grazed gunshot wound to the hand and lower body. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The second victim, a 20-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was also transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

