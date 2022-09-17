Watch CBS News
2 men shot minutes apart in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men were shot just minutes apart in the Loop Saturday morning.

Police said a 32-year-old man was involved in a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive around 1:08 a.m., when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots.  

The victim was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Northwestern Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

Around two minutes later, a man, 27, was walking on the sidewalk, in the 0-100 block of East Wacker Drive around 1:10 a.m., when a group of people began to beat him and a suspect fired shots, police said.

The victim was also transported by CFD to Northwestern in good condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

No one is in custody in both incidents. There's no word if the shootings are connected. 

First published on September 17, 2022 / 8:43 AM

