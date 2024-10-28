2 men shot near Loyola University in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in broad daylight Monday afternoon in Rogers Park, just steps from the Loyola University Chicago campus.

The shooting happened at 2:09 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Loyola Avenue, just west of Sheridan Road.

Police said a 24-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a third man of an unknown age were walking down the street when a man came up. This man got into a quarrel with the three victims and fired shots at them all, police said.

The 28-year-old man was shot in the right hand, the 24-year-old man in the right arm. Both were taken to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition, police said.

The third victim was not hit by gunfire.

The crime scene is right outside the Loyola stop on the Chicago Transit Authority's Red Line. A Divvy bike station and street parking are also located on the block.

The suspected gunman was apprehended a couple of blocks away in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road, near Devon Avenue. A gun was recovered, police said.

The suspected gunman does have a Firearm Owners Identification Card and a Concealed Carry License, police said.

Loyola Campus Safety sent out a safety advisory about police activity near its Lake Shore Campus after the shooting, and an all-clear was issued 15 minutes later, the university said. There was no lockdown on campus.