2 men shot during argument with unknown man in Jefferson Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are wounded after being shot in the Jefferson Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 10:50 p.m., two men, 32 and 31, were in an argument with an unidentified male suspect, in the 4900 block of North Central Avenue.

As the suspect began to walk away, he produced a firearm and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The 32-year-old man was shot in the wrist and is listed in good condition at Lutheran General Hospital.

The 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the thigh and is listed in good condition at Community First Medical Center

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 6:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

