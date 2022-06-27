2 men shot in River North on State Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police responded to a shooting in River North early Monday morning.
Police said shots were fired from a back Jeep around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, hitting two people.
A 29-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital. A second victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
