2 men shot in River North on State Street

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police responded to a shooting in River North early Monday morning. 

Police said shots were fired from a back Jeep around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, hitting two people. 

A 29-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital. A second victim was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on June 27, 2022 / 5:46 AM

