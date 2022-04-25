Watch CBS News

2 men shot during fight in Edgewater Beach

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One man is in critical condition after a fight broke out in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood overnight. 

Police said three men were on the sidewalk, in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue just before 11 p.m., when shots were fired during a physical altercation. 

Police said a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

A 34-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. 

Police are searching for the shooter. 

