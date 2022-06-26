Watch CBS News
1 man dead, another wounded after shooting on CTA bus in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed, and another is wounded following a shooting on a CTA bus in West Garfield Park Sunday afternoon.

initial reports say two unknown males entered the bus with firearms, in the 300 block of South Pulaski around 1:17 p.m., walked towards the back, and fired shots -- striking a 24-year-old man and another of unknown age.

The offenders exited the bus and fled eastbound, according to police.

The first victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A second man, 24, suffered a graze wound to the head but refused treatment at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

