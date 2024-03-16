2 men shot, critically wounded in South Side Chicago parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot and critically wounded in a parking lot in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday.

At 5:05 p.m., the men – ages 23 and 38 – were in a parking lot in the 1500 block of East 75th Street just off Stony Island Avenue. An unknown person shot them both, police said.

A Jewel-Osco store with a large parking lot is located on the south side of 75th Street west of Stony Island Avenue.

The younger man was shot in both legs, while the older man was shot in the chest.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Calumet Area detectives are investigating.